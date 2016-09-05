Jagga Pee and his wife at the National Cardiothorac Centre ,Korle bu teaching hospial

Leader and Founder of Glorious Waves Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has raised the 10,000 dollars needed for Ghanaian veteran actor Jagga Pee to undergo surgical operation at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The veteran actor, Jagga Pee is suffering from rheumatic heart disease with severe aortic valve incompetence and mild to moderate mitral valve regurgitation

.In view of this,he needs to undergo an urgent open-heart operation to replace the disease valve with mechanical prosthetic valve.

Jagga's surgical operation demanded $20,000 but Ghana Heart Foundation have pledged to pay half of the amount.

However,the celebrity Pastor,Badu Kobi during one of his all night services on Monday also pledged that together with his congregation were going to raise the remaining 10,000 dollars during church service on Sunday.

Speaking to Reagan Mends of www.razzonline.com , wife of the Veteran actor ,Jagga Pee,Beatrice Nkansah has confirmed that Prophet Kobi together with his congregation have raised the 10,000 dollars during Sunday's church service:

"Its a dream come-true_The pastor together with his congregation have truly raised the amount during church service today after pledging to raise the money for my husband to undergo the heart surgery_i was at the church today and i witnessed everything; So yes Pastor Kobi has fulfilled his pledge",Beatrice quipped.to www.razzonline.com

According to Beatrice,Pastor Kobi has promised to officially present the money to Jagga Pee during next Sunday's church service.

She added that "Though Jagga's situation is getting worst by the day,doctors rescinded their decision to give Jagga Pee a date for the operation so as soon as Pastor Kobi officially presents the money to my husband next week and makes a deposit,they will start the operation".

Sounding extremely elated,Beatrice on behalf of her husband thanked the pastor and his congregation for their kind gesture.