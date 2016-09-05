I'M Surprised Prez Mahama Has Neglected My Dying Husband - Jagga Pee's Wife

Beatrice Nkansah, the wife of veteran actor Abeiku Nyame popularly known as Jagga Pee,has grievously indicated that she is surprised president mahama has so far neglected her dying husband,Jagga Pee.

Jagga Pee, who started his professional acting in 1984 and played a lead role in the popular ‘TV Theatre’ series,a month ago made a passionate appeal to President Mahama to come to his aid because he (jagga Pee) is suffering from rheumatic heart disease with severe aortic valve incompetence and mild to moderate mitral valve regurgitationin and needs an urgent open -heart operation to replace the disease valve with mechanical prosthetic valve at a cost of Ghc40,000.00 at the Korle Bu Teaching hospitalis

But to Beatrice,she just can't fathom why a compassionate president like President Mahama has still not come to the aid of her husband Jagga Pee but has sorted out the medical bills of veteran actors like William Addo and Wayoosi through his "celebrities for Mahama" project:

""Am very surprised the president has not come to the aid of my dying husband__Jagga Pee has really done so much for our entertainment industry and he equally needs to be helped by the president.

"I just can't understand why the compassionate President Mahama has sorted out certain actors which i wouldn't want to mention names but has failed to help my dying husband who made his appeal before some of the actors",Beatrice told Reagan Mends of www.razzonline.com with passion.

Beatrice added that,"Mr Beautiful,who is the coordinator for President Mahama's "Celebrities for Mahama" project keeps promising us that the President has head my husband's plight and that because of his campaign tours we should relax a little bit for him.

"But Reagan,for how long should we wait...cos Jagga is really going through pains so we don't sleep at nights__ his health conditions keep deteroriating..am on my knees begging the president and other organizations and individual to help my dying husband",

Some of the veteran actors and musicians who have so far also benefited from President Mahama’s “Celebrities for Mahama” project are C.K. Mann,J.A Adofo,Kohwe,Paapa Yankson,Mr. Mensah and Ewurama Badu