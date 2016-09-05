EL, Amakye, Stonebwoy for GH Music Week-UK

Highlife artiste, Amakye Dede, Stonebwoy and EL would be the headline acts at the music bash for this year's GH Music Week- UK slated for Friday, October 21 at the Indig02 in London, UK.

This came to light when MUSIC-related discussions took over the Ghana High Commission in London last Thursday as journalists and event managers assembled for the media launch of Ghana Music Week UK (GMW-UK) 2016.

The GMW celebration initially started in Accra some four years ago. The organisers, however, deemed it fit to use it as a platform to market Ghanaian music and tourism to the world.

So last year, Ghana Music Week extended its wings to the United States and had a successful concert at the B.B. Kings Hall, New York, on October 17, 2015.

“As a result of GMW-US, over 187 guests from the U.S and eight foreign missions in Ghana participated in the 2016 GMW in Accra in March this year.

“This big impact within a short period influenced a strong case to push an agenda for an even wider reach, hence, the decision for GMW-UK,” said Leslie Quaynor, CEO of Fantasy Entertainment, the company partnering Showbiz Africa and the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to run the GMW activities.

According to the organisers, GMW-UK sought to create the biggest platform in the United Kingdom to market Ghanaian music and tourism, and in the process, attract substantial tourist traffic from the UK to Ghana for the main event.

The UK bash would be a four-hour presentation of the story of Ghanaian music from its early styles through to the contemporary. The show would also include an official celebration of the Azonto dance.

Abrantee Boateng aka DJ Abrantee of Capital Xtra, who doubles as the UK Ambassador of GMW, will host the show.

“I am truly honoured to be part of what will be a historical event. It will not only unite Ghanaians in the UK but also celebrate the great works of some of our biggest stars,” DJ Abrantee stated.

