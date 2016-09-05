Video - Lil Win Talks 'Beef' With Shatta Wale

Actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has released a video talking about his relationship with the controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

According to publication, these two industry players at an event in Kumasi had an issue most of us couldn't imagine.

Lil Win, who narrated his ordeal on air shares this video to wash away that perception people have for him and Shatta Wale.

Its an election year and as citizens of the country are calling for PEACE, we shouldnt focus our message only in the political world but every aspect of the country including the entertainment industry.

In the video, Lil Win who appeared as an old man talked about why he thinks as industry players, its good to let go certain things when a brother offends you.

Lil Win said "Shatta Wale, i made up my mind never to talk to you because you dont regard me at all, but whatever misunderstanding between us has been forgiven so lets put all quarrel aside and enjoy life and the Mahama Paper, everything will be fine".

Watch the full video below...

