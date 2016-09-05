Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong and eight other Ghanaians will be awarded at the Baobab Awards in Nigeria.

The Baobab Awards is a project of Nigerian Komolafe Omutunde. It is held to celebrate great minds and achievers who promote African art and culture.

In the past, the awards ceremony has been held in Hungary and in the UK, but this year it will be held at the National Museum, 2 JK Randle Street, Onkian, Lagos, Nigeria on September 17, 2016.

Nine Ghanaians will be awarded on that day and they include Gamel Sankarl, Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong, Bertha Wensah, Emmanuel Arthur, Oswald Okaitei, Sylvanus Bedzrah, Rosaline Abigail Kyere-Nartey, Vera Adu Amaning and Wilson Amooro.

Vera is a fashion designer who works with AduAmani Klodin, Bertha is a trainer who helps children to unleash their creative writing abilities, while Emmanuel Arthur is a playwright, drama director and a forensic scientist in training.

Sylvanus Bedzra is an award-winning student author, Wilson Amooro is a nurse, author and social entrepreneur; Oswald is an award-winning playwright and poet and a human biologist by training; Gamel Sankarl is an award-winning author, speaker and 'poetivator'.

Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong is a poet, editor, teacher and Literacy activist. She works with Citi FM as a producer, editor, broadcast presenter and brands promoter.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, as well as the Ghana Association of Writers, have endorsed the Ghanaian achievers and have expressed how proud they are of the nominees.

The nine will go to Nigeria on the said date to receive their awards.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana