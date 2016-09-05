100 Photos: The Stunning Transformation Of The Obama Sisters

During their dad's two terms in the White House, “first kids” Sasha and Malia Obama have transformed from cute tweens to sophisticated fashion icons right before our eyes. Let's take a look back at some of the greatest moments in sister style.

2008: The Democratic National Convention

The future first family looked perfectly put together in rich magenta hues at the 2008 Democratic National Convention. This event marked the beginning of the Obama family's presidential journey. At the time, Sasha and Malia were just 7 and 10 years old, respectively, yet they already exhibited the style and grace of seasoned political pros.

2009: President Obama's Inauguration Day

For Barack Obama's first presidential inauguration in January 2009, the Obama sisters stepped out in colorful wool coats and winter accessories designed especially for them by J.Crew. Malia, 10, looked stunning in sapphire blue, while Sasha, 7, appeared age-appropriate in tones of orange and pink. Over the years, the first lady and her daughters have frequently turned to this iconic American brand for classic statement pieces.

THE PICTURES BELOW TRY TO PORTRAY THE FIRST FAMILY AND THE BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS OF THE OBAMAS RIGHT FROM WHEN THEY WERE JUST KIDS TO HOW BEAUTIFULLY AND SOPHISTICATED THEY HAVE GROWN BEFORE OUR EYES. SAVOUR THEIR PICS AS MALIA OBAMA JUST FINISHED HIGH SCHOOL.