Music News | 4 September 2016 23:12 CET

Della$ie Connects Ghana And New York In New “dogo Yaro” Video

By DJ YoGa

Dellasie also known as the AfroPop Princess is a New York City native with strong Ghanaian roots. Her Passion for Music developed at a very young age in the 90’s. As a young girl growing up in NYC , Dellasie was exposed to a lot of music like the soulful melodies she sang in her church choir, jazz tunes of Miles Davis , Fela Kuti , Amakye Dede and other Highlife musicians her father often played at home, as well as funky hip-hop sounds.

Dellasie is known for her high-energy performances, witty wordplay and a fiercely unique sense of style. She has built a brand that not only encompasses the diversity she possesses but inspired fashion, style, art and the Afro - New York experience.

Dellasie has fully embraced her Ghanaian roots to pursue the dream of creating dynamic, contagious and fun afrobeats music for her fans in the United States and Africa alike. Her new single is titled "DOGO YARO"; a Ghanaian term meaning "Strong ,Tall black masculinity" . The song is an infectious mashup of a harmonious, soothing chorus, with a hard bass and fusion of dancehall and afrobeats influences. The video is shot in Brooklyn with an African Fashion Touch and Dance. It has both studio and out door shots

