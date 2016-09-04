The powerful and strong voice of gospel sensation, Piesie Esther has been lost in the music industry for some years now. Fans and music lovers have questioned her where about and what has kept her from visiting the recording studio for a new track.

In 2011, the songstress gave fans an inspirational song ‘Ziba Beko’ which is still receiving massive air play in most the leading media houses in the country and has since been lost after the release.

In a recent interview with the ‘Me Nti Ase’ hit maker, she explained that, her absence in the music industry does not mean she’s not been relevant with her ministration duties as a gospel musician. She continued that she has been moving from various places to minister the word of God through her songs.

‘I have been blessed with a beautiful voice and the only way I can use it to glorify my Creator is to sing for the whole world to know that I really appreciate what God has blessed me with. I love singing and I will continue to exhibit that through my songs. I know I have been missing in the industry for some time now but I have stopped singing. I have been moving from one stage to the other, including churches, both in and out of the country to minister the word of God through my songs’

Asked whether she is afraid of the numerous gospel musicians currently topping the gospel chat in the country, Piesie replied that she is not in competition with anyone in the music industry but she appreciates the way the industry is improving with great talents.

‘Laughing …. OMG! Am not in competition with anyone. I really love the way the gospel industry in growing with good songs and great talents every day. It has always been my prayer to see the gospel industry move forward with new talents. Being a gospel musician is not about competition but how one can preach the word of God through music’

She however promised to release a new hit song early this month ‘I haven’t relaxed that much. Work is still in progress. Fans should expect something bigger and better from me by close of the month ’

Piesie Esther currently has three albums to her credit, namely Apae Ama Me which was released in 2002, Me Nte Ase followed in 2008 and Ziba Beko in 2011. She earned nominations in the Gospel Artiste of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year categories at the 2009 Ghana Music Awards.