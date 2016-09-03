Photo Story: Gospel legend Danny Nettey sent off with a microphone

Danny Nettey’s casket sat in the middle of the forecourt of the State House like the Ark of the Covenant. Nearly surrounded by about 12 white tents like the 12 tribes of Israel.

A microphone was placed right side of Danny Nettey inside the casket. It was the most familiar object in his life. Like a wife, Danny has held the mic to his lips and sang gospel’s spiritual power through its electronic pipelines.

So take this with you, Danny. Take this with you.



It is not entirely dismissible idea that Danny would by now have gathered a group of angels to string together some rehearsals.

Take this with you, Danny, take this with you.

His casket sprayed with a piano wine hue. This is a man who made sure that a stone did not take his place in worship as Jesus warned those who refuse to praise him.

And so at his funeral service, melody soared through the morbidity of the mourners. When minister Denzel took the mic to lead the worship service, gospel songs ripped open mourners hearts and they sang with meaning, the way Danny had lived with purpose.

You should see the legendary lawyer Tstasu Tsikata gently wriggled a leg and sing ‘Yes you are the Lord’. He sang with the expertise of a rookie and lifted his hand with the brokenness of a new convert.

And when Denzel added ‘ I will Worship you, Tsatus left hand joined the right in the air, a powerful stream of pained memories must have rushed through him.

This is his favourite Danny Nettey song. This was the song that introduced Danny to him while he was in prison.

He smiled.

The Denzel-led worship threatened to seize the service and temporarily re-brand it into a prayer festival. Pockets of prayer broke out under the white tents.Knees buckled under as a woman confronted the granite and gravel floor of the State House Forceourt in awe of God.

There was little evidence of overwhelming grief. His mother stifled a tear when her eyes locked into Danny’s own during the file past. She paused a second. As Mary buried her son, Jesus, she had buried Danny, experiencing the dreaded heartache of every parent.

Uninvited yet provoked by the praise, the mourners danced towards Danny and danced around him in another unofficial, praised-inspired file past – or maybe dance-past.

This was not a funeral service. Too much light in the white dresscode empahsied the theme that this is a celebration of life.

The white tent, the white linen décor woven around Danny’s last tent and an all-white gospel choir made certain that this mourning was turned into dancing.

The Sun had a good look at him in the casket, focusing approving rays on him as the tent shone.

Gospel music star Bernice Ofei sang her popular 'Life is so short'. It is a fearful song. An Ecclesiastical song. A song few can sing with confidence because it forces you to counted the wasted days. This song is not a melody. It is a hammer.

‘Remember you creator while you have breath’, a haunting lyric in an era where people remember Mark Zuckerberg’s facebook first thing in the morning.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|Edwin Gyasi