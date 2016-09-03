Actress Joselyn Dumas has emerged the most glamorous celebrity in Ghana.

At the maiden edition of the Ghana Makeup Awards, she got this award, while FC School of Cosmetology emerged the best makeup beauty school.

The ceremony was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra. There were fifteen categories that various makeup professionals, makeup brands, makeup training institutions, companies and media houses, beauty retailers and fashion and beauty content creators in the industry were awarded for their contribution and works.

Below is the complete list of award winners at the Ghana Makeup Awards.

Best TV Makeup – Ghone

Best Beauty Retail Shop – Evita Joseph Beauty

Best Makeup Beauty School – FC School of Cosmetology

Beauty Brand of the Year – Sleek Makeup

Most Promising Ghanaian Owned Brand – Black Secret Makeup

Best Beauty Makeup Blog – Annette Akye

Best Beauty Makeup Vlog – Jessica Owusu Ansah

Best Special Effects Makeup Artist – Nana Akua Amoakoa [Adinkrahemaa]

Best Editorial Makeup Artist – Sandra Don-Arthur [Alexandria Makeup]

Best Bridal Makeup Artist – Alice Awuni [Lamisi Makeup Artistry]

Best Celebrity Makeup – Nancy Blaq

Most Glamorous Celebrity – Joselyn Dumas

Most Promising Makeup Artist – Christabel Jones [CJZ Makeover]

Makeup Artist of the year – Lawrencia Owusu [Just Sparkles and Shine]

Trail Blazer – Grace Amey Obeng

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

