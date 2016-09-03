Stonebwoy releases track to celebrate his enskinment
The leader of the BHIM nation, Stonebwoy has released a track to celebrate his enskinment by the regent of Tamale.
The track, which is titled 'Sapashini [Dancehall Warrior],' has an intro in which he gives glory to God.
“Glory Glory Glory
ArrBwoy
Giving Jah Jah Glory
Cz where would I ever be
What can I ever say
If it no be Jah Yeah Yeah.”
He then goes on to thank the Gukpegu Naa.
Stonebwoy was enskinned as the Dancehall Warrior of Ghana when he went to Tamale for a concert.
Prior to that, he had been touring Australia.
By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana