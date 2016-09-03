Stonebwoy releases track to celebrate his enskinment

The leader of the BHIM nation, Stonebwoy has released a track to celebrate his enskinment by the regent of Tamale.

The track, which is titled 'Sapashini [Dancehall Warrior],' has an intro in which he gives glory to God.

“Glory Glory Glory

ArrBwoy

Giving Jah Jah Glory

Cz where would I ever be

What can I ever say

If it no be Jah Yeah Yeah.”



He then goes on to thank the Gukpegu Naa.





Stonebwoy was enskinned as the Dancehall Warrior of Ghana when he went to Tamale for a concert.

Prior to that, he had been touring Australia.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana