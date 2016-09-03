Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Music News | 3 September 2016 11:15 CET

Photos+Video : How Shatta Michy welcomed Shatta Wale

By Blagogee.com 

Known in real life as Michelle Diamond aka Shatta Michy yesterday at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra was ecstatic to see her husband after returning back from successful show held in the states.

The mother of one drove her husband known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. from the Airport to the house.

Michy welcomed her husband with a warmly hug and kiss on his cheek which signify how happy she was seeing the dancehall king.

Shatta dressed in his usual corporate suite and tie had overwhelming welcoming from fans and his wife.

