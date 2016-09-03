Photos+Video : How Shatta Michy welcomed Shatta Wale

Known in real life as Michelle Diamond aka Shatta Michy yesterday at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra was ecstatic to see her husband after returning back from successful show held in the states.

The mother of one drove her husband known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. from the Airport to the house.

Michy welcomed her husband with a warmly hug and kiss on his cheek which signify how happy she was seeing the dancehall king.

Shatta dressed in his usual corporate suite and tie had overwhelming welcoming from fans and his wife.