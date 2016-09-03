Danny Nettey to be buried today

The late gospel musician, Minister Danny Nettey will be laid to rest today, Saturday, Setember 3, 2016.

Danny Nettey passed away on July 15 this year after he was found unconscious in his house.

He began his music career with his own group, 'Danny Nettey and Pals', which focused on ministry in Secondary Schools and churches.

The burial service will be held at the Osu Cemetery at 9am followed by the final funeral rites at the forecourt of the State House after the burial.

In an interview with Citi News, Manager of Danny Nettey, Pastor Joseph Gyebi explained that the late musician was a great icon and was a great role model for all who knew him from far and near.

He added that the ceremony today will be a time to honour the late Danny Nettey.

A tribute gospel concert was held on Friday in honor of the late musician.

Several gospel musicians including Joe Mettle, Nii Okai, KODA, Teddy, Pastor Hellen Yawson, Bernice Offei ministered at the concert.

Zoe Abu Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana