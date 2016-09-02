Compiled by Alfred Adams

It was a day of glory for the budding composer cum organist of the St. Peters' Basilica Catholic Church in Kumasi, Albert Adusei Dua, when he passed out as a qualified Medical Doctor last Saturday at a colourful graduation ceremony held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Albert, as he is mostly called, is one of the best organists in Ghana when it comes to adding colour, beauty and creativity, including variations into playing pieces.

Surrounded by singers of the Celestial Evangel Choir (CEC), a singing group he has founded together with friends and his family during his graduation, Albert aka 'Bebeto' could not have been delighted passing out as a Medical Doctor.

Shaking hands of friends, one after the other, smiles beamed on the face of the CEC founder who is credited to have brought down a world renowned composer and conductor, Dr. Randall Kempton, for a choral concert in Kumasi in celebration of the anniversary of the enthronement of the Ashanti King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Having passed through the tedious journey as a medical student, Albert immediately after his graduation hurriedly posted on his face book wall 'the journey wasn't easy'.

As a budding composer, The Chronicle Choral Page can report that Albert has carved a niche for himself when it comes to composition and playing the church organ, though he is not a professional musician.

With about 70 compositions to his credit, and still counting, Dr. Albert Adusei-Dua is one of the budding composers to look out for when it comes to choral composition.

One of his hit composition pieces, 'Amazing love' and 'Okatakyie Nyankopon', which was performed by the Idaho Singers in the United States of America (USA), is a feather in the cup of the budding composer.

The 'Amazing love' piece was once performed by the Harmonious Chorale (HC), Ghana's leading singing group, as a parting performance for the composer when he was exiting the group as an organist.

The choral page, this week is dedicated to Doctor Albert Adusei-Dua in celebration of his feat in the field of Medicine, composition and organ playing. Albert told our choral writer in a face to face interview, that he has been doing music as a hobby since he was in medical school.

Currently, his own established choir together with Mr. Paa Kwesi Ampomah – the Celestial Evangel Choir – in collaboration with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Paediatric Cancer Awareness team, travels far and wide across the country, touching the hearts of people with sweet melodies to raise funds to support children living with cancer.

He is a close-to-famous name, as he has travelled the country, crossed the borders to Togo and to the United States for several concerts, as well as resourced some international music workshops.

Performing with renowned melodious choirs like the Harmonious Chorale, Collegiate Singers of Brigham Young University (BYU), and Celestial Evangel Choir, he has also visited the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, UTAH.

Taking a look at the musical stepping stones of this great budding composer cum organist, Albert Adusei Dua says his inspiration, which he drew mostly from his father, who himself was a renowned choirmaster, begun when he was only a boy.

He says he would accompany his father to rehearsals, and being a good father, who realised his son's enthusiasm, employed one Alfred Asamoah to teach him (Albert) to play. By the age of 9, Albert was playing in church.

According to Albert, playing the piano came easy to him – as if God had fixed those notes to his fingertips. When asked whether he contemplated quitting to play the organ at any point, his answer was, “I never thought of quitting, because I loved it.”

Answering a further question on how music has helped him, Albert pointed out: “Music has made me disciplined. Music keeps me away from unnecessary company and unnecessary events. Also, music has taken me to a lot of places around the world.”

Albert was the organist behind the Takoradi Bethel Methodist Church Choir’s maiden Album. At age 12, he came out with his first composition – a song that he wrote to the tune of “All hail the Power of Jesus’ Name.”

Actually, there's more to being a composer, organist and now a Medical Doctor. He plays both the bass guitar and the drum just as well too.

Upon prayer, meditation and sometimes the experiences of others and himself, Albert says he is able to word his tunes into song.

His preference is chorale, and yet he composes and plays to a blend of chorale and contemporary music. He is open to the dynamic trends in music, and is ready to flow with the rest of the world.

CHALLENGES

Albert said, in an interview, that one of his biggest challenges had been pursuing medicine and music. He says there were times he had to prepare for tests on a bus or in flight. “It's been sacrificially demanding, yet God has been faithful all through!” he added.

In all, this young achiever, with over 70 compositions, dreams of advancing his music to international levels so he could rub shoulders with Handel and Mozart in the books of history.

Currently, he is taking a music course at Brigham Young University (BYU), Idaho, USA. His heart, however, is for the needy and under-privileged, and to them, he dedicate his performances. He also hopes to see a rise in the Ghanaian music industry, as he contributes his quota.

PROFILE



Albert Adusei Dua lives with his family in Kumasi, and is the last of the three blessings born to his parents who are very proud and supportive of his musical achievements.

It is very beautiful to see his family present at all his concerts; much more, to see his lovely mother beaming with smiles all through. He is a son of God who has solely dedicated this gift to the praise of his Father's Holy name.

The St. Peter's Basilica in Kumasi is blessed to have him worship with them Sunday after Sunday as the Church Organist. As a physician now, Albert says his patients are sure to be treated to good choral music before receiving their prescriptions.

He says he may probably even go on to incorporate Musical Therapy into medicine when he decides to write a book on internal medicine someday.

After all, isn't health defined as a state of complete physical, mental, social and emotional well-being, and not just mere absence of disease?

In conclusion, here's something from the budding Maestro; “Music is a complete art integrating the mental and anatomical faculties of a being. It is, however, no mere task to the simple mind, but the touch of skill is what moves the soul of the audience.”

The Chronicle Choral Page congratulates our Medical Doctor, and wishes him well in the journey of medicine and choral music.