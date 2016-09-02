The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, has described Ghanaian rapper M.anifest as “a thinker”.

Speaking on the Class Drive on Class91.3FM on Thursday September 1, Mr Sakyi-Addo was full of praise for the award-winning rapper.

He told show host Prince Benjamin: “M.anifest is smart, he is intelligent. I like him, he thinks. He is a thinker. He is not just a musician; he is a thinker and I think Ghana needs more thinkers to make music.”

Born Kwame Ametepe Tsikata, M.anifest has worked with the likes of Damon Albarn, Flea, Tony Allen, Erykah Badu, and has featured on five songs on the Rocket Juice and The Moon album.

In 2012, BBC arts programme The Strand (radio), tipped him as one of four acts to look out for in 2012. M.anifest won Best Rapper of the Year and Hip-Hop Song of the Year at the 2013 Ghana Music Awards after having been nominated twice in 2012 and thrice in 2013.

In 2015, his single Someway Bi earned him a third place honour in the International Songwriters Competition (ISC). In the same year, The Guardian named him as the foremost rapper on the continent.

M.anifest has announced the release date of his latest album Nowhere Cool. The 13-track album will be released on September 8, 2016.