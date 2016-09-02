My Son's Ill Health Has Denied Me Marriage - Actress

Popular Ghanaian actress,Mavis Yeboah aka Maame Gyanwaah has emphatically revealed that all the men who proposed marriage to her have neglected her.

Gyanwaah's Son,Derrick Okyere ,who happens to be the third child and the only son of the veteran actress has been battling cancer from February this year.

The deteriorating nature of the cancer led to the amputation of Derrick's left leg and now needs over Ghc6,000.00 to undergo an urgent chemotherapy treatments at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital.

Ironically,the chemotherapy Treatments will be done in six different stages because the cancer has also affected Derrick's lungs and each stage will approximately cost Ghc1000.00 .

In view of this Maame Gyanwaa's son,Derrick, needs over GHC6,000.00 for the chemotherapy treatments and also to purchase for an artificial limb.

Speaking to Ebenezer Anderson aka Dr Who,host of 'Hot and Classic Showbiz Review' on Accra-based Hot FM,Maame Gyanwaa,disclosed sorrowfully that all the men who promised to marry her have neglected her because she told them to financially support her son to undergo the chemotherapy treatments:

"Dr who,am very sad..my only son needs to undergo an urgent chemotherapy treatment at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but i don't have the money

" All my boyfriends who proposed to me on facebook,whatsapp and so on have all neglected me because i told them to financially support my son Derrick who needs over Ghc6,000.00 for the chemotherapy treatments and also to get him an artificial limb",she quipped.

Upon persuasion to know the whereabout of Derrick's father,the ace actress told Dr.Who in tears that:

"Hmm..Derrick's father is a poor man .His name is Kwabena Gyimah who lives in a village called Akyem Asamaman.He doesn't have money for transportation to even come to Accra and see his amputated son let alone pay for such a huge sum of money for the chemotherapy treatments".

Maame Gyanwaa,apart from playing the role of a gossip in the long-running comedy TV series together with ace comedians; Funny face and Bismark the Joke on UTV,has also featured in movies and other comedy TV series such as "Blakie,Oyonko Pemesie ,Pay Day (UTV) and Beware series on Kantanga TV.

Below is a Video of Maame Gyanwaah and Derrick Okyere appealing for medical Supports!