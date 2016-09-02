Was Shatta Wale Robbed In London?

Information making rounds has it that self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale and one Akwasi of Press Play Videos have been robbed in Croydon, London where they were shooting a music video.

After a successful show at the Indigo O2 Arena last Saturday, Shatta Wale and his team decided to shoot a music video for one of his trending songs in London.

Ghanagist.com sources say, Shatta Wale and his team rented a £15k camera for the shoot. They were robbed during the shoot at a tattoo shop. The robbery, our sources say was masterminded by Shatta Wale’s friend based in London.

What really happened?

Apparently, before travelling to London, Shatta Wale had spoken with a music video director who is also a friend in London on the project. However, he ignored him upon arrival in London.

“The guy claims Shatta disrespected him cos [because] they both talked on phone before Shatta coming here [London] but he refused to pick his calls later [and] in even at the show.”

Prior to coming to London, the music video guy had bragged that Shatta is his guy but unfortunately he didn’t even get a shout out at the show so that also pissed him off.

“Shatta put the location of the video shoot on snap so they went to rob them and now Shatta rang the guy telling him he’s in his ends but they just got robbed and the guy said to him yes he sent his boys to do that.”