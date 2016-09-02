All Is Set For Minister Ike's Nagode Album Launch

The road is now clear for the launch of the much awaited and talked about album, 'Nagode' by Ghanaian international gospel music star, Minister Ike.

The album launch which is taking place at the Living Waters Assemblies of God Avenue Edmonton Alberta in Canada at 10am is to take effect on Saturday, 24th September, 2016.

The event is to witness so many song ministrations from some renowned gospel artistes with sensational singer Kwaku Gyasi headlining the artistes, including; Samuel Acquah, Sister Akua, Sister Mariam, Sister Ivy, Sister Millicent, Veronica Agyeman, Deacon Aron, Jane Rita(USA), Living Praise Choir, SDA Choir, The Church of Pentecost among others with the hosts, Pastor Tony and Pastor Rose.

'Nagode' is a Hausa language, meaning 'thank you'. As he does always, one can hardly choose from the list of songs on the album, the one which is favorite.

Minister Ike has through his hardworking efforts been able to grab African Best Gospel Artiste of the Year in the African Entertainment Awards held in the Living Art Center, Canada in September 2015. He is also in the Top 4 of the People's Choice at the Glass Achievement Awards.