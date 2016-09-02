Father side of the late Daasebre Gyamenah has finally received writ of summons from the members from Daasebre’s mother’s family to appear before the Koforidua High Court on September 24.

The report had it that members of Daasebre’s mother’s family in Anomabo have placed a court injunction on the funeral arrangement because his father’s family in Koforidua have refused to release the body to be buried at Anomabo as their tradition demands.

Yaw Boateng, brother of the deceased in an interview with MzGee on Hitz FM said they have tried several times to solve the issue amicably with the mother side but they are not willing to cooperate. He added that they are ready to meet them in court since that is their wish.

“We have tried o solve the issue with the mother’s side. During the One Week celebration, we both agreed on the date of the burial and everything so we don’t know why they have a change of mind.

We’ve told them that in our tradition it is the dad who buries a son.

We are willing to meet them at court because that is what they want. We tried negotiating, and they are like we should meet them in court. They have served us the summon, and we have nothing to do about it but we have to meet them in court.”

When MzGee asked if the issue will not disgrace the dead, Yaw Boateng replied that “yes but the mum’s side is not thinking of that aspect. Daasebre’s mum died when he was seven months old, and it was our dad who took care of him so if you can recall, he said in all his interviews that he is from Koforidua and never mentioned Anomabo”.

He added that they will accept the court ruling if it goes against them but they believe the final verdict will go in their favour. Yaw Boateng concluded that he is not sure if his family will attend the funeral in Anomabo if they do not win the court case.

Daasebre Gyamenah died on July 29 this year at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

There have been disputes between the Muslim community and his father’s family in Koforidua over who has the right to bury the mortal remains of the late musician.

After both parties (the Muslims community and his father’s family) agreed on a burial date set for October 14, members of Daasebre Gyamena’s mother’s family are demanding that his dead body must be moved from Koforidua to Anomabo where his mother hails from, for him to be buried there instead of Koforidua.