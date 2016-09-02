GHOne TV Embarks On Blood Donation Exercise

Ghana's number one premium lifestyle, current affairs and entertainment channel, GHOne TV, as part of its corporate social responsibility, will embark on a blood donation drive at the Achimota Retail Centre on September 10, 2016.

GHOne TV, in partnership with the National Blood Service, will embark on a blood donation drive aimed towards restocking the National Blood Bank.

Some favourite TV stars like Kafui Dey, Naa Ashorkor, Berla Mundi, Baisiwa Dowuona-Hammond, AJ Sarpong, Nana Aba Anamoah, Regina and Jason, Mandy Jay and others have signed up to join hands in helping save a life come September 10.

Speaking on the motivation behind the initiative, Marketing Manager of GHOne TV, Andy Akwetea, said the idea came as a result of a discussion with the National Blood Service which revealed that between the months of August and September especially, there is usually a drastic drop in supply at the blood banks.

That, he explained, led to the initiative by GHOne TV to embark on “a drive that will create awareness amongst viewers and motivate them to do their bit by donating a pint of blood to help that old lady, pregnant woman, accident victim or anaemic child to get the needed blood to save a life.”

“We hope this blood donation drive will be a success and will lead to making it an annual event on the GHOne TV calendar to sensitise more people on the need to donate blood to save lives and replenish the National Blood Bank as often as they can manage,” Mr Akwetea continued.

He added that it is a means of encouraging voluntary donation as against what has become a standard of replacement donation and in emergency situations. Replacement blood, Mr Akwetea disclosed, prevents the adequate screening of the blood before it's supplied to the patient but “with the voluntary donation there is more time for the blood to be screened.”

The marketing manager called on all Ghanaians to come to the GHOne TV blood drive and join in the campaign to restore blood in the blood bank by inviting at least five of their old schoolmates, friends or loved ones and give them a reason to lend an arm to save a life by donating blood voluntarily to save lives.

Sponsors for this event are McOttley Capital, McOttley Lending, Voltic, Newrest and the Achimota Retail Centre, with support from all EIB Network platforms.