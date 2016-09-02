Prof Johnbull X-Rays Gender Discrimination

Professor Johnbull, the hilarious TV series sponsored by Glo, is fast becoming a favourite of television viewers in Ghana and this week's episode is focused on the bothersome issue of gender inequality in the society.

It is an episode that will resonate with many people across black Africa, where preference for the male gender is still rife in traditional settings. There are societies where a considerable number of marital troubles are rooted in the uncanny quest for a particular gender.

Professor Johnbull this weekend highlights some of the issues related to this in the episode, entitled 'Baby Bomboi'. The episode showcases the myriad of discriminatory acts targeted at an average girl-child as well as the widespread bias in favour of the male-child in fiercely patriarchal society.

Indeed, it is a wake-up call to the need for a compelling change of attitude among all who discriminate between boy and girl.

The programme is scheduled to air on Saturday at 7.30 p.m. on UTV.

Viewers should watch out to see how this very important issue is highlighted in this episode featuring some of Africa's most accomplished actors and actresses.

Who is Athan, (Stan Kamandi)? How does he receive the news of the birth of his fifth child, interestingly the fifth consecutive girl? What will be the reactions of Professor Johnbull to the birth of the girl-child? And how will the erudite, grammatically orotund and magisterial Professor Johnbull respond to the whole hullabaloo?

