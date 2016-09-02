Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 2 September 2016 11:41 CET

MTN Unveils Heroes Of Change III

By Daily Guide
Past winners, staff of MTN and judges at the event
Past winners, staff of MTN and judges at the event


MTN, through its foundation, has launched 'Heroes of Change Season III' which seeks to reward persons engaged in extraordinary charity activities in the country.

Nominations for this year’s event, which is under the theme: 'Who Is Your Hero Of Change' will close on October 20, 2016.

Cynthia Lumor, MTN Corporate Services Executive, in her remarks at the launch, said after the collection of entries, the projects submitted will be shortlisted by a panel of judges.

“Thereafter a team will be dispatched to the communities to verify the projects. The work of 10 shortlisted finalists will be broadcast as part of a 13-week TV Series.

Winners' Prizes
“After this, winners for the categories of health, education and economic empowerment will be selected and recognised with GH¢20,000 each, she said.

Mrs Lumor added that the grand prize of GH¢100,000 will be awarded to the finalist who will emerge as the 2016 MTN 'Heroes of Change', adding that the remaining six finalists will be awarded GH¢5, 000 each to support their work.

New Initiatives
“This year, we are introducing two new initiatives as part of the MTN 'Heroes of Change' programme. First, in addition to the prizes, the public will also get the opportunity to support their projects.

“We are also introducing the concept of’ My Hero' through a campaign that will allow people to recognise individuals who are touching the lives of others in little ways,” she said.

Mrs Lumor said the 'My Hero' campaign will run exclusively on social media, specifically on Facebook.

She said through the MTN 'Heroes of Change' programme, the telecommunications company has been able to extend the impact of its foundation to more communities through the support they give to the nominees and winners in the various categories.

General News

I BELIEVE IN THE SUN EVEN WHEN IT'S NOT SHINING. I BELIEVE IN LOVE EVEN WHEN ALONE. I BELIEVE IN GOD THE ALMIGHTER EVEN WHEN HE'S SILENT
By: akoaso-HH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img