MTN Unveils Heroes Of Change III



MTN, through its foundation, has launched 'Heroes of Change Season III' which seeks to reward persons engaged in extraordinary charity activities in the country.

Nominations for this year’s event, which is under the theme: 'Who Is Your Hero Of Change' will close on October 20, 2016.

Cynthia Lumor, MTN Corporate Services Executive, in her remarks at the launch, said after the collection of entries, the projects submitted will be shortlisted by a panel of judges.

“Thereafter a team will be dispatched to the communities to verify the projects. The work of 10 shortlisted finalists will be broadcast as part of a 13-week TV Series.

Winners' Prizes

“After this, winners for the categories of health, education and economic empowerment will be selected and recognised with GH¢20,000 each, she said.

Mrs Lumor added that the grand prize of GH¢100,000 will be awarded to the finalist who will emerge as the 2016 MTN 'Heroes of Change', adding that the remaining six finalists will be awarded GH¢5, 000 each to support their work.

New Initiatives

“This year, we are introducing two new initiatives as part of the MTN 'Heroes of Change' programme. First, in addition to the prizes, the public will also get the opportunity to support their projects.

“We are also introducing the concept of’ My Hero' through a campaign that will allow people to recognise individuals who are touching the lives of others in little ways,” she said.

Mrs Lumor said the 'My Hero' campaign will run exclusively on social media, specifically on Facebook.

She said through the MTN 'Heroes of Change' programme, the telecommunications company has been able to extend the impact of its foundation to more communities through the support they give to the nominees and winners in the various categories.