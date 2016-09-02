CK Morgan Eyes Collaboration With Missy Elliott

German R&B artiste of Ghanaian descent, CK Morgan, has expressed interest in working with American female rapper, Missy Elliot.

“Hell yeah I love Missy I would love to do a song with Missy Elliott, but I gotta get back to the studio and find the right song first before we send it out,” he said early this week.

The young talented singer who has been busy putting in works behind the scenes had earlier worked with American rapper Lil Kim, born Kimberly Denise Jones.

He also dropped a new single titled ‘Touch Your Body’, a song that touches on sensuality. The R&B singer switches it up in another verse to rap, showing off his skills as a Hip Hop act as well.

A video for the song has been shot in London and captured him cruising in a Maybach, believed to be his latest ride.

A few months ago, CK, born Frank Morgan, announced a recording plan with the popular and internationally recognised, Lil Kim.

Their song is expected to be on his debut album titled, 'A Kings Inferno' to be released 2017.

The year 2016 has been great for CK Morgan so far. His hottest jam featuring Ghanaian songstress Mzbel titled 'Shake It Down' was on Top 20chart for 28 weeks in Germany. He also is set to embark on a promotional tour of his songs which kicks off January 2017.

Also, he has been busy on a movie set in Germany. There is also an upcoming real life documentary about the daily lifestyle of CK Morgan, which is set to be released on some social platforms.

“All what I can say is that I'm blessed God is truly amazing, the other day I was just sitting there and I saw on my Twitter notification that Missy Elliott and Fatmann Scoop is now following me, ” he said.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )