‘In April’ Premieres Tomorrow

All roads will be leading to the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and Weija tomorrow as the latest Ghanaian movie, 'In April', hits the big screens.

Directed by Eddie Nartey, the new movie is not just entertaining, but also educative and features remarkable performances from its cast.

Among the cast are the adorable Yvonne Nelson, Kweku Elliot, Bismark Nii Odoi, Belinda Dzattah, Regina Van-Helvert and Ekow Blankson.

It is Ekow Blankson's first movie in about four years after what appeared to be a break from the movie industry.

'In April' silently projects the need for proper counselling in African marriages and also seeking attention for mental health therapy in this part of the world.

It is described as a captivating tale of a young married couple who are experiencing serious marital issues that require counselling. While the wife reflects on an annual vacation that took place with her best friends out of town, will the activities of the vacation remain in the dark? That is exactly what movie enthusiasts should watch out for.

It was produced by Daniel Edah for DEO Studios and directed by Ghana's newest phenomenal director, Eddie Nartey.

