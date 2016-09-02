Actors Guild Ashanti Operates During Funeral - Bishop Nyarko

Kumasi –based actor Bernad Nyarko known on screens as Bishop has hit hard on the leadership of Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Ghana Actors Guild.

According to him, the modus operandi of the leaders doesn’t make the guild attractive to non members to join the guild. Speaking on Ashh fm Entertainment Zone last Sunday, Bishop Bernard Nyarko told host of the show Nana Amoako that, the president of the guild Bill Asamoah actions and inactions are not inspiring them to join the guild.

He said, a guild without the likes of Bishop, Mcbrown, Lil Win, Agya Koo, Akrobeto and Emelia Brobbey is not a formidable guild. ‘’ Am very sad that an association like actors guild has been there without these aforementioned stars ‘’

He told E-Zone show that, the guild is only there for funerals and football matches.

“Bill Asamoah is not convincing us to join the guild, no information on their activities. Nobody informs us of any meeting or any activity,” he said.

Bishop called on Bill Asamoah to be active and encourage non members to join the guild.