Akwaboah Jnr Surprised By Family And Friends On His Birthday [Photos]

Award winning Ghanaian songwriter, composer and singer Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. well-known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr was taken aback on Tuesday August 30 2016 as what was expected to be a regular night hangout at the Golden Tulip Accra Hotel turned out to be a beautifully orchestrated yet secret birthday party put together for him by close friends and family with support from SarkCess Music and Africa 1 Media.

The party which started around 7pm had in attendance a number of industry personalities including Adina Thembi, Richie Mensah (CEO of Lynxx Entertainment), A.J. Nelson and Kidi.

Also in attendance were Benny Blanco (Ace broadcaster and now country director for Africa 1 Media), Yaw Sarpong-Kumankuma (client Service manager at Africa 1 Media), Philip Acquah (Akwaboah's road manager) and a number of well-wishers.

The birthday celebrant and "Mesan Agye Wo" hit maker was presented with two birthday cakes, one from family and friends and the other from his new management company Africa 1 Media.

Revealing exclusively to well-wishers present, the musician who recently signed to SarkCess Music disclosed plans were far advanced for the release of a new music video to a yet to be released single "Hello" which features record label CEO Sarkodie.

This comes off as the second video after shooting a classic video to the remix of his hit single "I do Love You" which features BET Award winner Ice Prince Zamani.

See exclusive pictures of the event from below.





Akwabaoh's Birthday Cake





Akwaboah And Management Team





Akwaboah And Benny Blanco





Akwaboah





Akwaboah, A.j. Nelson, Others





Akwaboah And Well Wishers





Richie Mensah At Akwaboah's Birthday Party





Richie, Akwaboah And Kidi





Richie, Benny Blanco At Akwaboah's Surprise Birthday