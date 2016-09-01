Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 1 September 2016 19:37 CET

Dark Suburb to release debut album on October 31

By CitiFMonline

Ghanaian alternative rock band Dark Suburb will release its debut album on October 31.

The group, which is best known for its trademark skull masks, made this announcement with some social media posts. On its Facebook, it posted the cover art of the album and its track list.

The album is titled 'The start looks like the end' and the cover art features a skull that is on a dark background.

The tracks on the album include Anthem, The Lunatic's Question, Color Blind, Don't Hurt Me, Demons, Butterfly, and Hustle which features EL.

Some other tracks are Terms, Egobe, Politricks, Romeo & Juliet, Try [featuring Edem], Mama [featuring Wiyaala], You No Go Fit To Change Me, I wish [feat Paige] and Hating.

Dark Suburb broke into the limelight when they performed at the Awakening Concert, which was used to outdoor their EP 'The Awakening.'

Kacey Moore, Worlasi and many other artists also performed at the concert at Alliance Francais, Accra.

They have gone on to perform at many other events and concerts, including Citi FM's Expressions of Accra in 2015.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

