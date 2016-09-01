Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Music News | 1 September 2016 16:58 CET

Music - Lil Win Ft Medikal, Yaa Pono, Kwaw Kese, Strongman, Stay Jay & Opanka - I Dont Think Far Cypher

By Bossu Kule

The much awaited All Star Remix of I Dont Think Far by actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is finally here.

The song that features Strongman Burner, Medikal, Yaa Pono, Kwaw Kese, Stay Jay & Opanka was produced by Slo Deezy.

Also known as the All Stars Cypher, this collaboration will prove to music lovers who really is the best rapper at the moment. Is it Kwaw Kese, Yaa Pono, Stay Jay, Strongman Burner, Opanka, Medikal or Lil Win?

You need to be your own judge.. Listen/Download the song from below..

