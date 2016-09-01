I'm Not Afraid To Die - Maame Serwaa

Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 1 September 2016

Actress Clara Benson known on screens as Maame Serwaa has disclosed that she is not frightened about the series of death in the Creative Arts industry.

This is certainly not the best of times for the Creative Arts Industry, as there have been series of deaths in the industry.

Speaking in an interview with a Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM on "Agyenkwa Extra" in Kumasi, Maame Serwaa disclosed that she has not compromised her faith for that matter she is not perturbed about the numerous deaths happening in the industry.

Maame Serwaa said: “Death isn’t scary – It doesn’t bother me because when your time’s up, your time’s up. Some people can’t take that.”

She further told DJ B ICE host of the show that "this death issue in the industry is not scary to me because the lord is my shepherd".

