What Late George Forest Said About His Health Condition During Last Radio Interview

Ghana’s music industry woke up on Wednesday 31st August,2016 to news of the demise of renowned sound engineer and composer ;George Forest.

He died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.Though doctors are yet to reveal the cause of his death, people are already speculating what might have killed him.

But the late George Forest, during his last radio interview on the popular entertainment talk show "Hot and Classic Showbiz Review' on Accra-based Hot 93.9 Fm on Saturday 27th,2016, complained of being very sick and solicited for prayers from the general public.

The Kumasi based Sound Engineer, who was contemplating the sickness he was battling with, upon persuasion, told the host of the program Ebenezer Anderson aka Dr. Who that he was battling malaria.

According to late George, it had been almost 37 years since he fell sick and that his 37 years old malaria became so severe that he had to be rushed to a private Hospital in Kumasi:

"Dr Who, I'm very sick..if is not because of you i wouldn't have accepted to speak this evening_ it started some years ago and I thought it was just a normal malaria, but it’s been almost 37 years since I fell sick and the malaria has become so severe that I had to be rushed to a private hospital .

"I'll like to appeal to the general public to remember me in prayers ", George Forest sorrowfully opined.

The late George Forest, won a lot of spurs in his field and owned a band called the Adepa Band.

He worked on songs by seasoned musicians like Nana Acheampong, Obaapa Christy, Philipa Baafi, Gifty Osei Doris Gyamo among a blizzard of other renowned musicians.