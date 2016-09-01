Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 1 September 2016 11:41 CET

Paa Boateng Rocks Belgium With Album Launch

By Daily Guide

Seasoned Ghanaian gospel artiste, Paa Boateng, will on Saturday, September 3 launch his third album titled 'My Season' in Brussels, Belgium.

The 10-track album has a compilation of soul-touching melodies and a couple of danceable tunes, meant to woo all lovers of gospel music.

The album launch, according to Boateng's management team, is expected to attract a large number of personalities, including ministers of the gospel such as Gifty Osei, Esther Smith, Joyce Blessing, Papa Kumasi, Azorzor, Louisa Annan (UK), Nhyira Hemaa (UK) and a host of others.

“The album launch in Belgium is going to be the biggest and will also bring together families, individuals and lovers of gospel to celebrate Paa Boateng,” a member of his management team told BEATWAVES.

By George Clifford Owusu

