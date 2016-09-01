Gospel Stars Steal Show At ‘Ghana Stands In Worship’ Concert

The Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday witnessed historic live gospel musical performances from some selected Ghanaian gospel heavyweights who performed alongside international award-winning gospel artistes, Micah Stampley and Nathaniel Bassey, at this year's edition of 'Ghana Stands In Worship' concert.

It was a night of praise, worship and an enthralling show of stage performance displayed by the artistes who thrilled gospel music fans with their various hit songs.

The show witnessed historic live music performances from Ghanaian superstars like Ceccy Twum, Nan Perbi, Joe Mettle, Elder Mireku, Moral Choir of the Royalhouse and a host of others.

Music fans at the event yielded in admiration to every performance and poured out their hearts in adoration. Others who were over-excited and filled with the sweetness of the rhythms of the songs shed tears of joy.

The headline artistes, Micah Stampley and Nathaniel Basseys, took turns each to mesmerise the crowd with many of their popular sing-along such as 'Our God', 'Holiness', 'Heaven On Earth', 'Imela', 'Book Of Life', 'Someone Is Knocking On Your Door', among others.

It was a well-organised concert with MCs who were able to engage the crowd, well-coordinated production elements such as stage, lighting, sound and spirited performances by all artistes.

The concert which was organised by Imajin Advertising and sponsored by MTN, ended after 2:30am with a huge audience who were still glued to their seats.

By George Clifford Owusu