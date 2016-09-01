Top stars for Vodafone African Legends Night

On September 24, it will be a night of celebrating great African music as top music stars will mount the stage of this year's Vodafone African Legends Night at the Banquet Hall, State House, in Accra.

The show is expected to feature the likes of Wiyaala, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Nana Tuffour and Akosua Agyapong, all of whom have promised to wow audience and to make a big statement since it is the first time that all four will be gracing the African Legends Night stage.

For the young and energetic Wiyaalaaka (the young lioness of Africa), African Legends Night is an event she's been yearning to perform. According to her, the event connects very well with her genre of music which is seen to be truly Afro-pop fused with her African roots and contemporary world pop music.

After missing out last year due to some equally important engagements, the celebrated Akosua Agyapong, this time around, has indicated that she is going to be on the show this year. For her, joining female performers Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Wiyaala is a massive one for women in the entertainment industry. She believes it will be a big boost for all female musicians as they will be inspired to believe in themselves.

Amandzeba is certainly not new to big shows such as the African Legends Night. A great highlife artiste by all standards, the 'Kpanlogo' singer's contribution to the music industry will for long be indispensable as his uniqueness of music has won him a number of awards.

Amandzeba says he has a secret for the audience come September 24 as he will employ indigenous Ghanaian rhythms to rock fans with back-to-back music hits.

Born on a Valentine's Day in the early 1950s, the man known popularly for his love songs, Nana Tuffour, is expected to croon his way into the hearts of the women who will be at the event with his sweat and smooth ballads such as 'Abeiku', 'Odobeku Mi', 'Aketekyiwa', among others.

Sponsored by Vodafone, this year's African Legends Night will be headlined by South Africa's Yvonne Chaka Chaka.