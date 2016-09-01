Actress Bibi Bright Picks Nana Addo

Actress Bibi Bright says she is for Nana Akufo Addo, presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as her preference for the December 7 presidential polls.

The mother of one did not follow John Dumelo, Tracey Boakye and others who have endorsed President John Mahama ahead of this year's election.

In a Snapchat and Instagram post on Tuesday evening, she openly said that she wants Ghanaians to vote the sitting president out of office.

She posted a picture of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and wrote:

“#TheBattleIsTheLord's. #NPP #IAm4Change #NanaAkuffoAddo”.

When a fan commented that President Mahama should be given another term to complete his works, she replied that he shouldn't worry because Nana Addo will finalise what he has started.

Bibi Bright joins Leo Mensah, Socrate Safo, Mark Okreku Mantey and other entertainers who are praying that Nana Addo and the leading opposition party, NPP, wins power during the December polls.

-zionfelix