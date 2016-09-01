Creative Arts Awards Dancehall Artiste Epixode As The "Star" of The Youth

Reggae and Dancehall sensation Epixode who is currently on top of his game has been honoured as the 2016 "Creative Art Youth Icon.

The Gbevu Music Group recording and performing act received his award at the just ended "Face of High School" event held at the National Theatre of Ghana with a citation which reads:

" You are a promising Creative Art Icon. Your creativity earned you a place in the industry. You are our hope and future of the upcoming artistes. You distinguished yourself as one of the force in the dancehall music industry. On the occasion of the annual high school biggest celebration Event ( FACE OF HIGH SCHOOL GHANA), held on 20th August ,2016 at the National Theatre of Ghana. We say Ayekoo! Congratulation.

You are the star of the youth"

The "Body Body and "Avatar" hitmaker Epixode has responded positively to such honour as he takes to his facebook medium expressing his heartfelt gratitude to all and sundry.

He wrote:

"All those past years when we moving from one high school to the other performing I never knew I will be appreciated today ... It took myself.. Demtinz. 123. 4bent and so many others to live up to this dream.. We had every weekend booked 😂. Booked without pay . We performed in every highschool .. All we needed was for u to tell us there is a freak going on somewhere even if it was in the north we would still rep. Then JMP came in ... Then Mr.Mrs sss... Then XMas fiesta .. Then we lost NAABuGGIE 😔... The betrayals.. Disappointment ... The sabotage ... But even after that the dream didn't change .. Here I am today being honored as Creative Art Youth Icon.. Big up all who started this journey with me even if ur name is not here I still respect you... I dedicate this to NAA BUGGIE. 🙏🏼 ... BUGGIE till the last breath".

Epixode is currently working on his songs and projects with MI Abaga's international "Chocolate City" label based in Nigeria.

Written By: Jullie Jay-Kanz





