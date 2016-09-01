ABC signs Oscars deal to 2028

The Academy Awards are to be broadcast on US network ABC until 2028 – adding eight years to the existing contract.

It takes the agreement for US domestic coverage of the Oscars up to the centenary year of the awards.

ABC has already broadcast the ceremony more than 50 times – the next occasion being the 89th Academy Awards on 26 February in Hollywood.

Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said ABC was the “perfect partner” to “celebrate the magic of movies”.

‘Landmark agreement’

She said: “We’re honoured to continue our storied and successful partnership with ABC in broadcasting the most-watched live entertainment event of the year.

Academy chief executive officer Dawn Hudson said the partnership with ABC was “one of the most enduring in Hollywood”, adding: “We couldn’t think of a more trusted collaborator to further our mission of inspiring and connecting the world through film.”

The 2016 Academy Awards pulled in its smallest audience in eight years, according to US ratings data, where some 34.3 million Americans watched the ceremony – a near record low.

The ceremony is currently shown on Sky Movies in the UK.

