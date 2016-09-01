FIPAG Leaders Have Failed Us -Joseph Mensah

A Film Producer cum Actor, Joseph Mensah has hit hard on the current leadership of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG).

According to him, the current leaders of the FIPAG have totally failed members who voted them into office. Joseph Mensah who doubles as Musician in an interview on Ashh fm’s Entertainment Zone last Sunday told the show host Nana Amoako that, he is much disappointed in the current leadership for failing to honor promises they made prior to their election into office.

The election committee of the Film Producers Association of Ghana in consultation with the Electoral Commission of Ghana has scheduled 31st August, 2016 for the election of the National Executives of FIPAG in Accra. Ahead of the elections some aspirants have been touring part of the country to canvass for votes.

Sharing his thought on the matter, Joseph Mensah of JOEMEG Productions said the current leaders of the FIPAG must be voted out.

He called on the delegates to vote in Mr. Augustine Abbey (Idikoko) as the President, Mr. Daniel Kwadwo Sarfo Tyson as Vice President and Rosaline as PR and Welfare Officer. On his part, Actor Bernard Nyarko popularly known as Bishop who was also on the show urged the eligible voters to vote in Daniel Sarfo Tyson as the vice president of the association.