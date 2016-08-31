MTN Ghana Stands in Worship pays tribute to Danny Nettey

The MTN Ghana Stands in Worship concert, held last Saturday at the Accra Sports stadium was a stand in honour of the late gospel music icon Danny Nettey.

A number of protégés of the late Danny Nettey, took turns with a bow in honour of Mr Nettey who died whilst sleeping on July 15, 2016.

Nii Okai, KODA and Joe Mettle paid tribute to their mentor by singing renditions of Danny’s songs. It was a solemn moment with a minute silence observed in honour of the gospel giant.

Danny, who was originally billed to perform at the MTN Stands in Worship, will be buried next Saturday.

The MTN Ghana Stands in Worship concert, acclaimed as the biggest gospel outdoor event on Ghana’s entertainment calendar also witnessed great performances by Elder Mireku, Ceccy Twum, Boadiwaa and Nana Perbi from MTN, choirs from Lighthouse Chapel, Harvest chapel, Royalhouse Chapel and the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministries.

Renowned gospel musician from the USA, Micah Stampley and Nathaniel Bassey Bassey from Nigeria both led the audience in an uplifting and spirited praise and worship encounter to climax 20years of MTN in Ghana.

Event organizers, Imajin Advertising, are confident that next year’s concert will be an improvement on this years’ and thanked patrons as well as sponsors for their continued support to establish the prog ramme as a strong brand.