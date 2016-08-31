George Forest was great gift to gospel music - Ohemaa Mercy

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy cannot keep mute after she heard the death of music producer George Forest.

The gospel musician after reports of the sound engineer’s death took to her social media platforms to tell the world how he has been a blessing to her career.

Ohemaa Mercy disclosed that the sound engineer who died on Wednesday, August 31 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital had love for the gospel music industry. She continued that this made him decide not to record any secular music.

The sad musician wrote “Ohhh No!!! NIPA TES3SUMSUM. Am really sad this morning. Wofa George like I always call him. I can’t believe he is gone just like that…

He has always been there for me and if you are a fun of 3Y3 WADWEN and many other great tunes he produced this is the man lying dead today. He was a great gift to Gospel Music and the Music industry.

One of the great guys who stood strong to record only gospel music and did it with all their strength was my uncle who is gone today. We have lost a real Hero. Wofa Yaw da yie Wati…Hmmmm NIPA TES3 SUMSUM….”

George Forest came into the music industry at the age of 12. Throughout his 34 year blistering career, he has worked with Nana Acheampong, Akwesi Ampofo Adjei, Nana Aboagye Da Costa, Obaapa Christy, Gifty Osei, Ohemaa Mercy and Philip Baafi among the numerous artists.