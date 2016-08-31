Sound Engineer George Forest Dead

George Forest, a Ghanaian sound recording engineer, has died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The Kumasi-based sound engineer passed on early Wednesday morning after battling an undisclosed illness, a member of the family disclosed.

George Forest came into the music industry at the age of 12 with Nana Acheampong, Akwesi Ampofo Adjei, Nana Aboagye Da Costa among others.

Forest has also recorded songs for several musicians including Philippa Baafi, Obaapa Christy, Nana Acheampong, and Osuani Afrifa.