Sound engineer George Forest dies

Award winning Ghanaian music producer George Forest, who is known to have produced some of Ghana's biggest gospel hits, is reported dead.

According to NYDJLive.com, his publicist, Yaw Owusu, said that Forest was taken ill and was admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi. He reportedly died on the early houses of Wednesday [August 31, 2016].

“His sickness had been on and off. So we'll report to the hospital thinking it's malaria and return home but this time, the unfortunate happened. It's sad news and as I speak, we are at the hospital getting ready to take him to the hospital.

The cause of death has not been confirmed yet.

About George Forest

Known in real life as George Yaw Owusu, the Kumasi based sound engineer has been the one behind some of the biggest gospel tracks that have been played on Ghanaian radio. He has worked with Cecilia Marfo, Obaapa Christy, Gifty Osei, Ernest Opoku, among other.

He is also credited for a number of Highlife hit songs including Nana Achampong's song “Anka Ebeye Den Na Aye Wo Ya.”

He got the Best Sound Engineer of the Year at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana