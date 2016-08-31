New Afro-pop single shake it set to hit market

A new afro-pop single, Shake it, is set to hit the market early next month with pomp and excitement.

With a suggestive title, perfect rhythm and profane free lyrics, Shake it, promises to keep lovers of Afro-pop and dance hall busy with a dance.

The voice behind Shake it is Myron AK, known in private life as Myron Adumoah Kofi Otoo and features Nigerian act, Kell.

Poised to be the next big sensation in dance hall music, Myron AK told Myjoyonline.com, Shake it, "seeks to appreciate women of all shape, form and size without any form of discrimination."

The single will hit the market next Wednesday, even though an online distribution deal is being finalised, he stated.

Myron AK is not new to the game. With a number of singles to his credit, including One Night, which featured Jackie Morris, the smooth talking, Myron has performed on some of the big stages in Ghana including, the I love my life concert and the Mavado live in Ghana concert.

He has shared similar stages with some of Ghana's best artistes like Demarco, Mavado, Samini, Kwabena Kwabena, R2Bees, Kwaw Kesse, 4x4 and many more.

A writer, singer, and composer, Myron AK, is proficient in Ga, Twi and English and has no problems performing in any of those languages.

Shake it, he said was jointly written by Kell, Dannybeatz and himself.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com