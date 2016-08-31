Music: Jaiga - Mama Africa (official Music Video)

Liberian artiste JAIGA presents the official music video for his first hit single "MAMA AFRICA", shot on location in BOSTON, MA. directed by 'OLU FRESH'.

JaiGa is a USA based Liberian recording artist, songwriter and performer. He started his musical career at age eleven," JaiGa was Born in Congo Town Monrovia. due to the war in Liberia JaiGa became a residential and commercial area of neighbor country Côte d'Ivoire.

in 1999 JaiGa migrated to Boston Massachusetts USA in which He began his musical career in a local church in Boston in the choir. he was involved in his church choir and several local talent shows singing and performing R&B.

due to the company keep his mother relocated to North Carolina Charlotte, where he focused more of his energy towards vocals in his high school choir class. after house JaiGa returned to Boston whole pursuing music career in R&B. in 2013 JaiGa When on the American Idle and felt short at the 5th round.

Song:- Produced by 'OLU FRESH' and mixed by one of Nigeria's Popular producer 'Geamart'.

