Quilox ultra pool party the "Awesome Arabian Theme"

On Sunday, the 28th of August 2016, your favorite Vegas themed pool party the Quilox Ultra Pool Party successfully organized the Arabian themed edition.

The success of this edition is owed to Quilox loyal customers who regardless of the stormy weather showed up to have fun. The organizers also ensured the weather did not stop everyone from having a fantastic time.

There were as usual some beautiful and entertaining side attractions like the Water Volley Tournament between Team Quilox and Team Beat FM. Team Quilox won against Team Beat FM with the lead of the unbeatable Captain SP.

The beautiful Bottle Service girls stunned guests in Arabian themed costumes, while some of them marveled guests by performing in giant floating balloons. With Dj Enimoney from YBNL, DJ Hazzan and DJ consequence and Alatika on the drums, the crowd couldn’t stop dancing to the music.

Ice Prince headlined the evening’s performances. Aquila records lyrical machine Base One and Artist magician Que Peller also provided entertaining performances. In appearance there were celebrities, socialites and the big ballers.

Quilox Ultra Pool Party works diligently to bring people a different entertaining atmosphere with careful planning and detailing. The Quilox ultra pool party also looks forward to bringing you a better edition. more pictures below: