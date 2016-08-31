Award winning Kumasi-based sound engineer, George Forest has died, according to reports.

The engineer died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi early Wednesday morning after battling an undisclosed illness.

He was taken ill and admitted at the hospital in the Ashanti regional capital on Tuesday, August 30.

George Forest’s illustrious career spans over three decades and is known to have worked with some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian music industry.

Some big names he has worked with include, Nana Acheampong, Nana Aboagye DaCosta, Akwesi Ampofo Adjei, Obaapa Christy, Ohemaa Mercy, Gifty Osei and Philip Baafi.

He also founded the Adepa Band.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com