Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 31 August 2016 14:06 CET

Sound engineer George Forest has died

By MyJoyOnline

Award winning Kumasi-based sound engineer, George Forest has died, according to reports.

The engineer died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi early Wednesday morning after battling an undisclosed illness.

He was taken ill and admitted at the hospital in the Ashanti regional capital on Tuesday, August 30.

George Forest’s illustrious career spans over three decades and is known to have worked with some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian music industry.

Some big names he has worked with include, Nana Acheampong, Nana Aboagye DaCosta, Akwesi Ampofo Adjei, Obaapa Christy, Ohemaa Mercy, Gifty Osei and Philip Baafi.

He also founded the Adepa Band.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

General News

A crime on paper damages a nation and it is committed by scholars.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img