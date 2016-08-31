Maame Gyanwaah Appeals To Akufo Addo For Medical Support

Popular Ghanaian actress,Mavis Yeboah known in the long running comedy TV series,"Cow & Chicken" as Maame Gyanwaa has made a passionate appeal to Nana Akufo Addo to medically support her amputated son called Derrick Yeboah

Derrick ,who happens to be the third child and the only son of the veteran actress has been battling with cancer from February this year.

The deteriorating nature of the cancer led to the amputation of Derrick's left leg and now needs an urgent chemotherapy treatment that usually refers to the use of medicines or drugs to treat cancer at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital.

According to Maame Gyanwaa who usually plays the role of a gossip in the Cow & Chicken tv series which also feature ace comedians such as Funny Face and Bismark The Joke,the chemotherapy will be done in six stages because the cancer has also affected Derrick's lungs and each stage will approximately cost Ghc1000.00 .

In View of this,she needs over Ghc 6,000.00 for Derrick to undergo a successful chemotherapy treatment and also use some of the money to purchase an artificial limb for him.

Maame Gyanwaa,who disclosed that because she has spent all the monies she saved throughout her acting career on Derrick's medications before and after his left leg was amputated,made a passionate appeal to the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo Addo and other organizations and individuals to come to her aid in order for her 25-year-old son; Derrick to undergo a successful chemotheraphy treatment.

Apart from the popular "cow & chicken" TV Series on UTV,Maame Gyanwaa has also featured in numerous Ghanaian movies like "Blackee" and "Abososem".

The veteran actress,Maame Gyanwaa made the passionate appeal in the video below.