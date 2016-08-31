Stella Feyi Thrills Fans @ Album Launch

Canada-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Stella Feyi, has successfully launched her maiden album titled 'Sweet Sweet Friend' at Restoration Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in Accra.

The 11-track album which was recorded by Joseph Amoah of Springboard Media Consult offers great inspiration to both Christians and non-Christians.

Sung in both English and Ewe, the launch of Stella Feyi's album attracted a number of important personalities, including some of the stakeholders in the gospel music industry, friends and a section of the members of the ICGC.

It also witnessed musical performance from Stella Feyi, a product of Ho Nursing Training College, who for over 30 minutes won the hearts of the entire audience with her exquisite stagecraft and singing ability.

She performed songs from some of her album to the excitement and admiration of the audience.

The event also witnessed energetic performances from the supporting artistes who also thrilled the audience with some of their hit songs.

According to Stella Feyi, “All the songs on the album were composed to minister hope to people who feel there is no hope; bring joy to the depressed, and mend the hearts of the brokenhearted.”

She added that her music is basically a combination of the traditional gospel rhythms mixed with other danceable gospel tunes.

Some pastors and gospel artistes who turned up to grace the occasion also ministered the word of God to the audience through sermons and songs, paving way for people to receive instant spiritual healing.

By George Clifford Owusu