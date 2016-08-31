President John Dramani Mahama Cover's The Corporate Guardian

The Corporate Guardian is arguably one of Africa's most prestigious corporate magazines. The magazine which has been in publication for over a decade, has shared stories and tips from the corporate circles across Africa and has found a permanent place on coffee tables and shelves in most of Africa's corporate firms.

The Magazine which has covered presidents from across Africa and many other influential personalities, recently unveiled the cover for it's September 2016 edition.

Speaking with Mr. Oscar Sam 'Ugoh during the private unveiling, he announced that for September the Magazine after much vetting and consultations decided to run a cover with Ghana's incumbent President, John Dramani Mahama.

This would be the president's third feature on the magazine's cover since he came into power. The edition which also features Managing Director of Ghana Airport Company Limited, Mr. Charles Asare and GCB's MD, Mr. Ernest Agbesi, takes stock of President John Mahama's administration between 2013-2016.

The reportage looked at the administration from the perspectives of economy, infrastructure, human relations and governance. According to the magazine's head of admin Ms. Rahmatu Dakpo, this was to give corporate Ghana a decisive look at the administration.