Age is nothing but a number -Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, aside motivating aspiring actors with her acting prowess has also used her fitness to motivate others and she is ready to encourage as many that are ready to follow her footsteps.

The actress who now spends her leisure time keeping fit at the gym has been able to inspire many with the short videos she shares on her pages and has also earned her very accolades.

Recently, a fan who appreciates what she has been doing applauded her agility despite her age but she had to clear the air by noting that age is just a number and has nothing to do with keeping fit.

She stated that people who bully others due to age only do that to bring others down and have no value to add.

