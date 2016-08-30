Sarkodie is a ‘small boy’ in rap -Akatakyie

Hiplife duo, 'Akatakyie', have described rappers Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame as amateurs when it comes to rap music.

Speaking to Giovanni and Anita Erskine on the ‘Veterans Thursday’ segment on the Starr Drive, Akatakyire said: “We are the best rappers in Ghana from 2000 till now, we are just giving them the opportunity to operate, and we are coming back for the crown, our rap is timely, consistent and always on point…we have a lot in store for our fans.They should continue to give us their support”.

The duo came out with their maiden album ‘Odo esisi me’ in 1999 which won them the Best Hiplife song award in the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards organized in 2000.

They have had hits like ‘Ghana mmaa’, ‘Agoo’, ‘Odo esikyire’, ‘Sinsima’, ‘Esi’, ‘Meyare’, ‘Masan aba’, ‘Oman baapa’, ‘Odo ye musu anaa’, and ‘Sie sie obaa no’ featuring Okyeame Kwame.

Source: Starrfmonline.com

